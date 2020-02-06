BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the strategic city of Saraqib on early Thursday morning after the remaining jihadist rebels withdrew from the area via the last open road.
According to reports, the jihadist rebels had departed from Saraqib just prior to the encirclement of the city by the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) earlier today.
The push towards Saraqib only lasted a week after the Syrian Arab Army captured the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is located along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
Saraqib is one of the most important cities in the northwestern region of Syria because of its location along two major highways: Aleppo-Damascus Highway and Aleppo-Hasakah Highway (M-4).
With Saraqib captured, the Syrian Arab Army can now work on seizing the remaining areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies between the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
