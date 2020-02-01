BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored another big advance this week after their forces made a push west towards the provincial capital of Idlib.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began the day by storming a town located southeast of Saraqib.

According to a field report near the front-lines, the Syrian Army captured the town of Lawf after a brief battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Following this advance, the Syrian Army began to push westward toward the Latakia-Aleppo Highway (M-4), as their troops managed to capture two towns from the retreating jihadists.

A field report released this afternoon said the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division captured the towns of Armanya and Ma’ar Hatat in rural Idlib.

This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army comes just days after they announced the capture of the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in the eastern countryside of Idlib.

