BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured several towns in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, following the jihadist refusal to lay down arms in the region.
Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army resumed their push west towards the strategic city of Saraqib on Wednesday, seizing at least fire towns from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).
According to a field report from Idlib, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Zamar, Jazraya, Uthmaniyah Al-Kabeerah, Islameen, and Abu Al-Khashah east of Saraqib.
This advance by the 5th Corps comes just a day after they resumed their offensive near the imperative town of Abu Jarif, which is in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
