BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 A.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched another powerful attack at the Barada Valley area of rural Damascus on Wednesday, targeting the jihadist rebel defenses at several sites around the village of Bassima.

Led by the 4th Mechanized Division and Qalamoun Shield, the Syrian Arab Army stormed Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's (formerly Al-Nusra Front) defenses this morning after a successful assault around Bassima yesterday.

According to local reports from journalists at the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army seized the Bassima Orphanage (now a jihadist base in the town), Al-Maytem area, and several farms that border the village's northern flank.

The Syrian Arab Army's High Command has once again issued an ultimatum to the jihadist rebels in Wadi Barada: either surrender the town in exchange for safe passage to Idlib or prepare to be attacked.

Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham has repeatedly refused to surrender this area and restore water to the estimated 5 million people living in the Greater Damascus area; this has forced the Syrian Army to restart military operation at Wadi Barada.