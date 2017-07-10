BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack in the northern countryside of the Al-Sweida Governorate, today, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions east of the Khalkhalah Airport.

Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Al-Asfar area of northern Al-Sweida, where they were engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels this morning.

Within hours of launching the attack, the Syrian Armed Forces had safely secured the large hilltop of Tal Al-Asfar, along with several smaller hills, including Tal Al-Fadiyan, Asheiheb Al-Shmali, and Asheiheb Al-Jnoubi.

The Syrian Armed Forces are now attempting to secure the remaining hilltops overlooking the village of Al-Asfar, which is located just north of the strategic Al-‘Arab Mountains.