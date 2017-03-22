BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – Not long after Al-Masdar News released the report about the government counter-offensive in Jobar, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized several sites from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army seized the Fabric Factory and several points around this site after fracturing the jihadist group’s primary defensive line.

In addition to recapturing several points in Jobar, the Syrian Arab Army also killed at least 150 jihadist rebels during their counter-assault, Lebanese journalist Hosein Murtada reported today.

The Syrian Arab Army is now in position to recapture all of the points they lost to the jihadist rebels over the last 24 hours in Jobar.