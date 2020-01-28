BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian military has been involved in a fierce battle for several hours on Tuesday in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The Syrian military, led by Division 30 of the Republican Guard, has repeatedly attacked on Tuesday the jihadist defenses east of Khan Touman in a bid to seize this imperative town in southern Aleppo.
According to a field source, the Syrian military’s persistence has paid off, as their troops managed to capture several hills and points east and northeast of Khan Touman.
The field source added that the Syrian military has now reached the outskirts of Khan Touman after capturing the last hills east of this town that is located near the imperative Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).
Should the Syrian military capture Khan Touman in the coming hours or days, they will have positioned themselves to potentially cross the Aleppo-Idlib Highway and attack the jihadist positions west of this roadway.
This is important because the Syrian Army forces in west Aleppo, primarily the 4th Armored Division, will need the Republican Guard to push towards the provincial capital from this area.
The jihadist rebels maintain the high ground near the 4th Division’s front-lines, so if the Republican Guard can push towards the Rashiddeen 3 and 4 sectors, they will be able to relieve the army troops in the western part of the city.
