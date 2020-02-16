BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this morning after a successful day on Saturday.
According to the latest field report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army has begun pushing north to close off the last jihadist pocket in the Anadan Plain region, which has been under the latter’s control since 2013.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army has already captured several areas in western Aleppo this morning, including the small town of Bashqatin.
It would add that the Syrian Army is now attacking the strategic town of Kafr Da’el, which is an important step in closing off the jihadist pocket in the Anadan Plain.
The likelihood of the jihadists being envelopment is very slim, as they will most likely retreat from the area before they are completely encircled.
