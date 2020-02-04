BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in Idlib on Tuesday when their forces began a new push at the Abu Jarif axis in the eastern part of the governorate.
According to a field report from eastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army captured a half dozen villages and towns on Tuesday following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
The Syrian Army reportedly captured the towns and villages of Kuweres, Bleisa, Tal Aghar, Al-Musheirifah, Jdeideh, and Tal Khatrah during their advance at the Abu Jarif axis in eastern Idlib.
Meanwhile, at the Saraqib axis, the Syrian Arab Army continued their westward push, as their forces captured two towns overnight.
According to a report from this axis, the Syrian Arab Army captured the towns of Kaddour and Ruwehah, which are located just east of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).
These latest advances by the Syrian Armed Forces come at the same time the Turkish military builds up their presence in the Idlib Governorate to prevent the army from advancing further into this region.
