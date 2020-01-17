The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed its military operation against militant groups in Idlib’s southeastern countryside on Thursday.

According to sources near the battlefield, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture four towns from the jihadist rebels, including the town of Abu Jarif.

In addition to capturing Abu Jarif, the Syrian Arab Army also seized the hilltop town of Tal Khatrah, along with two other small towns in southeastern.

The escalation came despite a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides in Syria’s nearly nine-year conflict, went into effect on Sunday.

Credit: Ruptly

