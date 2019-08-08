BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The militant forces are on their last legs in the Hama Governorate following a string of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Backed by heavy artillery and airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched an important attack to secure the southeastern and eastern flank of Kafr Naboudeh this morning.

Within hours of launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army had managed to capture the large hilltop of Tal Sakhar, which had previously been a launching point for the militants on Kafr Naboudeh.

In addition to capturing Tal Sakhar, the Syrian Army also took control of the town of Sakhar and nearby grain silos after the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza retreated further east.

With Kafr Naboudeh now fully secured, the Syrian Arab Army can now shift their attention to the town of Al-Hobeit, which is located inside the Idlib Governorate.

Since the start of their military operations in May, the Syrian Arab Army has targeted Tal Sakhar in a bid to secure Kafr Naboudeh and eventually advance to Al-Hobeit.

As a result of today’s operations, the Syrian Army can further expand east and attempt to expel Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the Hama Governorate.

