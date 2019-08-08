BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The militant forces are on their last legs in the Hama Governorate following a string of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Backed by heavy artillery and airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched an important attack to secure the southeastern and eastern flank of Kafr Naboudeh this morning.

Within hours of launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army had managed to capture the large hilltop of Tal Sakhar, which had previously been a launching point for the militants on Kafr Naboudeh.

In addition to capturing Tal Sakhar, the Syrian Army also took control of the town of Sakhar and nearby grain silos after the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza retreated further east.

With Kafr Naboudeh now fully secured, the Syrian Arab Army can now shift their attention to the town of Al-Hobeit, which is located inside the Idlib Governorate.

Since the start of their military operations in May, the Syrian Arab Army has targeted Tal Sakhar in a bid to secure Kafr Naboudeh and eventually advance to Al-Hobeit.

As a result of today’s operations, the Syrian Army can further expand east and attempt to expel Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the Hama Governorate.

That is indeed good news. If the Syrians can push into Idlib at this time that will provide Erdogan with a conundrum. The Turks would like to keep all the Syrian land that they are occupying while their proxy jihadis help to keep the SAA busy. But as the Russian and Syrian military are beating back those same jihadis just as Turkey is about to attack the Kurds and grab Syrian oilfields. This forces Erdogan to choose between losing any chance of grabbing Aleppo off the Syrians in the future or having the alternate future of having nationalist Kurds consolidate…

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 18:58
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Looks like my comments above were a little too early. Under Turkish-USA negotiations, looks like the Kurds have reluctantly agreed to pull back 30-40km from the border and allow the Turks to have a safe zone but not necessarily a demilitarized one where they will be putting their Turkmen and their proxy FSA (remember them).
The Russians are now going to have to decide whether to provide the SAA with air cover as they move into Idlib as they will probably not just have to confront jihadis but the Turkish military as well.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 19:09
Kristallnacht V2.0
Guest
Kristallnacht V2.0
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The TURKEYS will be destroyed in Hama, Idlib, and Aleppo, in due time, just as their terrorist proxies will be in the next a few months. Once the SAA clears Hama, then Idlib, then Aleppo, then East Syria from the Turds…say end of 2020…by end of 2020, the US forces will flee Afghanistan as their defeat is looming at the hands of a force of 100,00 farmers called THE TALIBAN…within 10 years, say Dec 2030, the US and its PROSTITUTES like England, Frankland, Australia, NZ, and other DIRTY regimes that has sent thugs and goons into Afghanistan, these regimes will…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 23:16
Kristallnacht V2.0
Guest
Kristallnacht V2.0
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

We are PREPPING an EXPOSEE of the HISTORICITY of jooooz, the ziokike mafia that is currently occupying Palestine and murdering raping pillaging terrorizing colonizing that long-suffering land known since 3000 BC (5,000 years ago) as Canaan – Philistya.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 23:19
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Avanzar sin tener compasión con los terroristas.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-09 04:13