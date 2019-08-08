BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The militant forces are on their last legs in the Hama Governorate following a string of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Backed by heavy artillery and airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched an important attack to secure the southeastern and eastern flank of Kafr Naboudeh this morning.
Within hours of launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army had managed to capture the large hilltop of Tal Sakhar, which had previously been a launching point for the militants on Kafr Naboudeh.
In addition to capturing Tal Sakhar, the Syrian Army also took control of the town of Sakhar and nearby grain silos after the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza retreated further east.
With Kafr Naboudeh now fully secured, the Syrian Arab Army can now shift their attention to the town of Al-Hobeit, which is located inside the Idlib Governorate.
Since the start of their military operations in May, the Syrian Arab Army has targeted Tal Sakhar in a bid to secure Kafr Naboudeh and eventually advance to Al-Hobeit.
As a result of today’s operations, the Syrian Army can further expand east and attempt to expel Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the Hama Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.