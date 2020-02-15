BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have suffered another defeat in Aleppo following the loss of the strategic Scientific Research Building that separates the Al-Mansourah and New Aleppo districts.
According to the latest field report from Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army was finally able to break through the jihadist defenses at the Scientific Research Building after five years of battle for this site in the western part of the city.
The report said most of the jihadists withdrew from the site after the Syrian Army began pushing north from Khan Al-‘Assal, leaving only one flank to escape for the remaining militants inside.
With the loss of the Scientific Research Building, the jihadist rebels will likely face a new attack on the Al-Mansourah District and the continued Syrian Army push to capture the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.
Many of these sites at the western outskirts of Aleppo have been under militant control for much of the war; these losses will likely put an end to their presence around the provincial capital in the coming days.
