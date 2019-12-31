BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – During their recent operation in southeastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army units uncovered large amounts of weapons and ammunition left behind in the area by defeated jihadists.
A field commander told SANA that during the military operations in the villages and towns in Idlib’s southeastern countryside, the army found large amounts of weapons and ammo, including artillery, US-made TOW missiles and their launching tripods, a large weaponized drone, four small drones, assault and sniper rifles, artillery and mortar shells, and machine gun ammo.
The commander said that the army also found a military signals vehicle for coordinating communication that had been provided by a Danish organization, in addition to a field hospital containing medical and surgical supplies of Turkish origin.
This is the second major weapons cache that the Syrian Army has seized in the last 48 hours.
