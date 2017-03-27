BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) struck back against the jihadist rebels in northern Hama on Monday, seizing a village located directly south of the strategic town of Mhardeh.

Led by the Tiger Forces and pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful attack on the village of Ma’arzaf, striking the jihadist defenses at the northern flank near the Mhardeh axis.

Following a fierce series of clashes on Monday, the Syrian Arab Army took full control of Ma’arzaf, forcing the remaining jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to withdraw eastward in order to avoid being overrun.

Advertisement

With the capture of Ma’arzaf today, the Syrian Arab Army has fully secured Mhardeh’s southern flank, while also recovering several points they lost to the jihadist rebels.

Share this article:































206 Shares