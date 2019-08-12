BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured a new town in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday after repelling a heavy assault by the jihadist rebels at a nearby hilltop.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army resumed their attack on the town of Sukayk on Sunday morning after they repelled a fierce attack by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham on the hilltop of Tal Sukayk the night prior.

The Syrian Arab Army entered Sukayk on Sunday morning after little resistance from the jihadist rebels that attacked their positions the night before.

They would quickly secure Sukayk shortly after entering the town; this was something they were unable to do when they previously captured the area on Saturday morning.

With Sukayk under their control, the Syrian Arab Army can now turn their attention to the towns of Khuwayn and Ta’manah as they seek to expand their presence inside the southern region of the Idlib Governorate.

