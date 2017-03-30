BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:16 P.M.) – The Syrian Army and their allies continue their successful counterattack in northern Hama countryside by liberating a new town.

The Syrian government forces recaptured Arzeh town to the south west of Qamhana this morning.

By capturing Arzeh, government forces have completely secured Qamhana from all axes and have paved the way for the fighting forces to attack jihadist positions at Khattab.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the top military commander of the Free Idlib Army, Ameen al-Biori, was killed by the Syrian Army today.