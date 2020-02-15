BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another sector at the outskirts of western Aleppo following a new push by their forces near the New Aleppo District.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Captures New Ground Along Aleppo-Idlib Border Amid Increased Turkish Military Presence
According to a new report from this front, the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured the Rashiddeen 1 sector of western Aleppo, putting their forces even closer to Al-Mansoura.
This advance by the Syrian Army comes shortly after their troops captured the strategic Scientific Research Building, which has been fought over for nearly five years.
The Syrian Army is attempting to clear the last areas in western Aleppo that under militant control, despite the recent arrival of Turkish military reinforcements to the governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.