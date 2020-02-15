BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another sector at the outskirts of western Aleppo following a new push by their forces near the New Aleppo District.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Captures New Ground Along Aleppo-Idlib Border Amid Increased Turkish Military Presence

According to a new report from this front, the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured the Rashiddeen 1 sector of western Aleppo, putting their forces even closer to Al-Mansoura.

This advance by the Syrian Army comes shortly after their troops captured the strategic Scientific Research Building, which has been fought over for nearly five years.

The Syrian Army is attempting to clear the last areas in western Aleppo that under militant control, despite the recent arrival of Turkish military reinforcements to the governorate.

Advertisements