BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured new ground in southern Aleppo this morning after resuming their offensive against the jihadist rebels.

According to a field report from Aleppo, the Syrian Republican Guard’s Division 30 captured Jarf Khan Touman, which is a small area located north of Khan Touman.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army is still pushing further south towards Khan Touman in a bid to capture the town and new points along the strategic Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).

Over the weekend, the Syrian Arab Army launched their new military campaign inside the western and southern regions of Aleppo.

This offensive in Aleppo coincided with a new push by the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) to capture several sites around the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in Idlib.

