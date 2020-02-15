BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their advance along the Aleppo-Idlib border on Saturday, as their forces continued their push towards the Turkish crossing.
READ ALSO: Jihadists Launch Big Attack West of Saraqib to Retake City
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army advanced to the key town of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan, where they are currently engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels.
According to a field source near the battlefield, the Syrian Army has entered the town and should have full control shortly, as the remaining jihadists have mostly fled westward.
Meanwhile, at the western outskirts of Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside Liwaa Al-Quds, Hezbollah, and the Local Defense Forces (LDF), managed to capture Kafr Naha after overrunning the jihadist defenses this morning.
The Syrian Arab Army’s advance comes at the same time that the Turkish military increases their presence along the border to prevent the SAA from reaching Bab Al-Hawa.
Update (12:50): Syrian Army is in full control of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.