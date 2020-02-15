BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their advance along the Aleppo-Idlib border on Saturday, as their forces continued their push towards the Turkish crossing.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army advanced to the key town of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan, where they are currently engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels.

According to a field source near the battlefield, the Syrian Army has entered the town and should have full control shortly, as the remaining jihadists have mostly fled westward.

Meanwhile, at the western outskirts of Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside Liwaa Al-Quds, Hezbollah, and the Local Defense Forces (LDF), managed to capture Kafr Naha after overrunning the jihadist defenses this morning.

The Syrian Arab Army’s advance comes at the same time that the Turkish military increases their presence along the border to prevent the SAA from reaching Bab Al-Hawa.

Update (12:50): Syrian Army is in full control of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan.

