BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured more ground in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, today, as they close in on the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army advanced further into the southeastern countryside of Idlib after seizing the small town of Khirbat Al-Sirouni from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Following the capture of Khirbat Al-Sirouni, the Syrian Arab Army began moving forces into the town to secure the area before the jihadist rebels launch a counter-assault.

At the same time, the Russian Air Force is launching a heavy attack over the southeastern countryside of Idlib, with most of the strikes concentrating on the jihadist supply routes to the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District.

Since the start of the Syrian Army’s attack on Monday morning, the military has captured at least four towns and villages from the jihadist rebels.

The Syrian Army is now working to completely surround the Turkish military’s observation post in the town of Sarman.

Once this done, the Russian military police will move into the area to man the checkpoints that the Syrian Army briefly sets up.

