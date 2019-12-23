BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured more ground in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, today, as they close in on the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army advanced further into the southeastern countryside of Idlib after seizing the small town of Khirbat Al-Sirouni from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Following the capture of Khirbat Al-Sirouni, the Syrian Arab Army began moving forces into the town to secure the area before the jihadist rebels launch a counter-assault.
At the same time, the Russian Air Force is launching a heavy attack over the southeastern countryside of Idlib, with most of the strikes concentrating on the jihadist supply routes to the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District.
Since the start of the Syrian Army’s attack on Monday morning, the military has captured at least four towns and villages from the jihadist rebels.
The Syrian Army is now working to completely surround the Turkish military’s observation post in the town of Sarman.
Once this done, the Russian military police will move into the area to man the checkpoints that the Syrian Army briefly sets up.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.