BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is still on the move in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, as their forces have taken control of more territories from the jihadist rebels.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Army has captured the militant stronghold of Kafr Halab after an intense battle with jihadists from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

This advance at Kafr Halab comes a few hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured two towns east of Kafr Halab.

Earlier today, the jihadist rebels announced the start of a new military operation to capture the strategic city of Saraqib in northeastern Idlib.

However, despite this announcement, a source from the Syrian Army said the jihadists just resorted to heavy shelling and did not storm their defenses.

At the same time, new reports from the Idlib Governorate said that the Syrian Army struck the Turkish military’s positions at the Taftanaz Airbase, killing at least five soldiers and wounding several others.

