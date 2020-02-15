Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The jihadist defenses in western Aleppo have completely collapsed after a short battle with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at the outskirts of the provincial capital.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Captures Several Areas in Idlib After Jihadists Refuse to Lay Down Arms

According to a military source in western Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army captured the strategic Al-Mansoura District this evening, following the withdrawal of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) from this area.

Al-Mansoura had been a long-time stronghold for the jihadist rebels before its capture by the Syrian Arab Army this evening.

In addition to capturing Al-Mansoura, the Syrian Army also took control of several sites at the western outskirts of Aleppo, including the last building blocks near the Scientific Research Building.

These areas captured by the Syrian Arab Army on Saturdaywere captured in one day, but they were fought over for most of the war.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Jihadist rebels launch counter-offensive to retake lost territory in southern Aleppo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Sweet Robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Con este avance por parte del ejercito Sirio, muy pronto Alepo tendrá paz, los terroristas siempre bombardeaban desde afueras de la ciudad de manera indiscriminada asesinando civiles.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-15 21:49
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Score! Where is Joulani hiding?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-15 23:58