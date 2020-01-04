BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently captured an enemy tank in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the official Facebook page of the 11th Tank Division, their forces captured a tank belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) after the repelling the jihadist counter-offensive.

The Syrian Army later posted a video showing their forces capturing the jihadist tank after it was abandoned during their counter-offensive.

