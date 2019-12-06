BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured a tank used by the jihadist rebels in an attack on their positions in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports, the Syrian Army’s 11th Tank Division captured the jihadist tank at the town of ‘Aajaz, which Hay’at Tahrir AL-Sham and their militant allies have been trying to capture for days.

