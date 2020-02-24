BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured several towns and villages in southeastern Idlib over the last 24 hours, marking the first time in a week that they have advanced in northwestern Syria.
According to a military report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army captured two towns overnight after breaking through the jihadist front-lines around the militant stronghold of Kafr Sijnah.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the two towns of Al-Naqeer and Kafr Sijnah after the withdrawal of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and National Liberation Front (NLF) forces from the area.
This latest advance comes just 48 hours after the Syrian Arab Army launched a new attack in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib.
The new Syrian Army operation is targeting the last jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region that stretches across several kilometers in the Idlib Governorate.
