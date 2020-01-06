BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) caught a jihadist rebel that took part in an attack on their positions in southeastern Idlib recently.

In the video released by the 1st Armored Division, the jihadist rebel can be seen being escorted back to the Syrian Arab Army’s lines near the town of Al-Tah in southeastern Idlib.

The Al-Tah front in southeastern Idlib has recently witnessed an increase in jihadist activity, as Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies attempt to retake the town from the Syrian Arab Army.

