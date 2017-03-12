BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale advance in the eastern suburbs of Damascus on Sunday, striking the jihadist inside Al-Qaboun and Barzeh.

Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) prison at the outskirts of Al-Qaboun on Sunday morning, Al-Masdar’s Ibrahim Joudeh reported.

According to Joudeh, the Syrian Arab Army captured the large prison complex after a fierce battle with the Fajr Al-Ummah group, putting an end to their long reign over this site.

Advertisement

Following the capture of the prison complex, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade seized the Fajr Al-Ummah security building, killing and wounding several militants in the process.

Meanwhile, at the outskirts of the Tishreen District that connects to Al-Qaboun, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly captured the Al-Nakhil Pool, which is considered an imperative site because it overlooks the aforementioned district.

Share this article:





1



2





















263 Shares