BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in southern Idlib on Thursday, seizing another town from the jihadist rebels near the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces captured the town of Madaya after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Following the capture of Madaya, the Syrian Army worked to secure the town, while clearing several mines and IEDs that were left behind by the jihadists.

As a result of this advance on Thursday, the Syrian Army has established their first presence at the northwestern flank of Khan Sheikhoun.

Advertisements