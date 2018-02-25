BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another town in the East Ghouta region this afternoon, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army took control of Hawsh Dawahra after a short battle with the Islamist rebels of Jaysh Al-Islam.

With Jaysh Al-Islam’s withdrawal from Hawsh Dawahra, the Syrian Arab Army has now captured four towns and one hilltop in the East Ghouta region today.

The Syrian Arab Army is now pushing further west in a bid to clear large farms located southeast of the strategic city of Douma.

The Syrian Arab Army launched their long-awaited offensive in the East Ghouta this morning, targeting the eastern part of this farm region in Damascus.