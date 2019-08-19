BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels have suffered several setbacks over the last 72 hours, as now they find themselves under heavy attack in Khan Sheikhoun.
The Syrian Arab Army has now captured all of the farms located west and northwest of Khan Sheikhoun. The Syrian army has captured all farms in west and north-west Khan Shaykhun cutting all rebel’s major supply lines toward the strategic town.
As a result of this advance, all of the major jihadist supply lines to the key city of Khan Sheikhoun have been cut this morning, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar.
The source added that the Syrian Army is involved in a fierce battle with the jihadist forces at the western axis of Khan Sheikhoun.
Earlier this morning, several preliminary reports from the Khan Sheikhoun front-lines indicated that the Syrian Arab Army had entered the western sector of the city.
