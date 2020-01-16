BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored their first advance of the year last night when their forces managed to capture four towns from the jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib.

Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Army began their assault by storming the town of Abu Jarif, which is located southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

The Syrian Arab Army managed to capture Abu Jarif after the jihadist defenses were badly damaged during the Russian Air Force’s heavy aerial assault on the town.

Three more towns would be captured by the Syrian Army after the jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Turkish-backed militants withdrew to Tal Karsiyan in southeastern Idlib.

The three other towns captured by the Syrian Army were identified as Tal Khatrah, Nawhiyah Sharqiyah, and Nawhiyah Gharbiyah.

A source from the Syrian military said the jihadists suffered some casualties during the clashes, but they mostly withdrew from these towns after airstrikes and artillery hammered their positions.

Last night’s advance by the Syrian Arab Army marked the first time this year that their forces have advanced at any front in Syria.

Advertisements