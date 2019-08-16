BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale advance in southern Idlib last night, as their troops captured two more towns from the jihadist rebels.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army began last night’s attack by capturing the small town of Madaya near the jihadist stronghold of Khan Sheikhoun.

Following the capture of Madaya, the Syrian Army began to immediately secure the town in order to prevent the jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from reentering.

The Syrian Army’s next target after Madaya was the hilltop town of Tal Al-Arjahi, which was briefly contested, but later ended with the militants fully retreating back towards Khan Sheikhoun.

These advances by the Syrian Arab Army have now put their troops at the northwestern flank of Khan Sheikhoun; this also marks the farthest advance north that the Syrian Army has made in the Idlib Governorate.

As of now, the Syrian Army is working to flank Khan Sheikhoun from its western and eastern axes; however, the battle in the east is slowly progressing in comparison to the west.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers have thwarted all of the Syrian Army’s advances towards Ta’manah, while also failing to regain territory themselves near Sukayk.

