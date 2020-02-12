BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – It appears Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats of a counter-offensive in northwestern Syria have been ignored by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), as their troops have seized new ground in the Aleppo Governorate this afternoon.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture two towns this afternoon, following a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

According to a field report from the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Army’s 25th Division captured the towns of Arbikh and Arnaz, which are both located just west of the strategic Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

The Syrian Army is now working on an advance towards the key town of Al-Atareb, which is located near the Turkish border.

Furthermore, Syrian troops are also attempting to capture the towns located immediately west of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway, so that they can eventually open this roadway to the public.

Earlier today, Erdogan threatened to shoot down Syrian military aircraft and drive the SAA troops beyond the Turkish observation posts.

His threats come just a day after the jihadist rebels shot down a Syrian military chopper near the town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.

