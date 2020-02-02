BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured another two towsn in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Saturday, a military source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the source, the Syrian Army captured the town of Khalsah and its corresponding farms after a short battle with the jihadist rebels in this part of the Aleppo Governorate.

Following the capture of Al-Khalsah by the Syrian Army, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched a counter-attack to retake the town.

While the jihadists alleged it was recaptured from the Syrian Army, a source from the military denied these claims, adding that their forces had since advanced further west towards the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

The Syrian Army has since captured the town of Zeitan, which is located directly west of Khalsah and just east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.

The Syrian military is now concentrating their artillery on the jihadist positions at the nearby town of Al-Zurbah.

