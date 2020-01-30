BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has continued their advance in the Idlib countryside today as their forces attempted to push towards the strategic city of Saraqib.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army targeted two towns located along the main road from Ma’arat Al-Nu’man to Saraqib.
According to reports from the Idlib countryside, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division captured the towns of Tal Mardikh and Jawbas after advancing north of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
This advance by the Syrian Arab Army comes just two days after the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man from the jihadist forces in the Idlib countryside.
Furthermore, as a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now within sight of Saraqib for the first time since they withdrew from the city in 2012.
