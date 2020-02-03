BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in the Idlib countryside this week, despite the recent attack by the Turkish military on their positions inside the governorate.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture two towns located northwest of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, following an intense battle with the jihadist rebels.
According to a field report on Monday, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Jawbas and Saan amid their ongoing push to cutoff the important Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).
While this advance was carried out after the Turkish military bombed their positions and blocked the southern road to Saraqib, the Syrian Army has decided to push forward with their assault in order to strengthen their positions around the aforementioned city.
For the Turkish Armed Forces, losing Saraqib would be a major blow to their allied forces, as the city itself is located at a crossroad between Syria’s two major highways.
