BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured more ground in the Idlib Governorate after advancing north from the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) began their attack on Friday by storming the town of Tal Debes in eastern Idlib.

According to a new field report, the Syrian Army captured Tal Debes and neighboring town after a brief battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their Turkish-backed allies.

In addition to this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is reportedly trying to make a push at another another axis in eastern Idlib.

According to the reports from eastern Idlib, the Syrian Army is attempting to advance around the Abu Jarif axis, which has been the scene of some intense clashes over the last few weeks.

Some preliminary reports claim that the Syrian Army has captured some areas near Abu Jarif; however, this is not confirm.

