BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this evening, seizing two new towns from the jihadist rebels.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army entered the towns of Umm Zeitouna and Kafr Tab after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham withdrew from the area.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels actually withdrew from these towns earlier in the day; however, the Syrian Army did not enter them until this evening.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has further expanded their presence around the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.
