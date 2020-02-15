BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has had a relatively successful day in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, as their forces have manage to capture several areas from the jihadist rebels.
Starting along the Aleppo-Idlib border, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by storming the town of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan, which is located north of Taftanaz and its corresponding airbase.
The Syrian Army would eventually capture Ma’arat Al-Na’asan from the jihadist rebels, following the latter’s withdrawal south towards Taftanaz.
Meanwhile, at the western outskirts of Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) kicked off the day by capturing the town of Kafr Naha from the jihadist rebels.
Following the capture of Kafr Naha, the Syrian Army managed to capture more areas in western Aleppo, including Rashiddeen 1 and the Scientific Research Building.
Since capturing these sites, the Syrian Army has mostly concentrated on securing them and preparing for a potential counter-attack by the jihadist rebels.
