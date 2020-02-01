BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels this evening.
According to a field report from the Aleppo front, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Al-Humayrah after advancing further west towards the strategic Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
This advance at Al-Humayrah comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army launched a heavy attack on the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the Republican Guard and National Defense Forces (NDF) have been on the offensive in the Aleppo Governorate since last Sunday.
Since then, the Syrian Army has managed to capture several sites in the Aleppo Governorate, including the town of Khan Touman east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.
