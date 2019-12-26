BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has had a successful day thus far, as their forces have managed to capture four towns from the jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib.

In what began last night, the Syrian Arab Army stormed several towns and villages in southeastern Idlib, seizing Tweilah Al-Halib and Tal Khatrah from the jihadist rebels at the start.

The following morning, the Syrian Arab Army once again made a push west in a bid to seize more territory from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture four more towns in southeastern Idlib: Al-Samkah, Al-Duleim, Jdeidah Nawaf, and Khuwein Al-Sha’er.

The Syrian Arab Army is now attempting to advance further into the Idlib countryside, as they look to capture more ground along the strategic Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway).

Advertisements