BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) foiled a suicide bombing attempt by a jihadist rebel in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday.

According to report, the Syrian Army destroyed a vehicle that was filled with explosives and en route to their positions along the highway located north of Khan Sheikhoun.

Following the attack, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released several photos of the aftermath, which showed the dead suicide bomber and his destroyed vehicle in southern Idlib.

Advertisements