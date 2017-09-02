BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in the Deir Ezzor Governorate’s western countryside, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway.

Led by the Tiger Forces and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the Islamic State”s positions east of recently liberated Harabishah.

This attack would prove successful as the Syrian Arab Army was able to advance approximately 5km east of Harabishah, putting them in position to strike the key town of Kabbajb.

According to a military source in Palmyra, the Syrian Arab Army is now only 15km west of Kabbajb, which is the Islamic State’s main stronghold along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway.

Kabbajb is located only 40km away from Deir Ezzor City and considered a main supply hub for the Islamic State in the Syrian Desert.