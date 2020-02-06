BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A unit from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) intercepted a military convoy of the U.S. military in the eastern part of the Euphrates River Valley after trying to enter a town in the Tel Tamr District of Al-Hasakah this week.
According to the Damascus-based Al-Watan newspaper, “a unit from the Syrian Arab Army intercepted a military convoy of the American occupation forces, who tried to enter the village of Tal Shamiran in the western Tal Tamr countryside and forced them to return.”
One of the first reported Syrian military interceptions was reported on December 20, 2019, when they stopped a U.S. military convoy along the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway (M-4).
Syrian army units had entered and deployed in areas east of the Euphrates since mid-October of last year after the operation launched by Turkey in northern Syria, which it said was aimed at striking Kurdish units that Ankara considered “terrorist organizations.”
This Turkish military operation led to an agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army about the latter deploying to their territories in northern Syria, primarily in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.
Since then, the U.S. military has withdrawn from almost all of the border areas, excluding sites where oil is present.
