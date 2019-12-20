BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – For the second time this month, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has blocked a U.S. military vehicle from using the Hasakah-Qamishli Road in northeastern Al-Hasakah.
The Syrian Arab Army soldiers at a checkpoint in the village of Damkhi near Qamishli forced a military convoy of the U.S. military to turn around after they refused to allow them to pass along the international road at the southern entrance of Qamishli.
In the video taken by Sputnik Arabic, the U.S. military convoy can be seen approaching the Syrian Army checkpoint and being forced to turn around.
The village in the video above is located at the southern outskirts of the city of Qamishli; it was previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
