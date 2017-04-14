BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their northern Hama counter-offensive on Friday after taking a brief hiatus due to the poor weather conditions.

Backed by heavy airstrikes and artillery, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the southern part of Halfaya this afternoon, striking the jihadist rebels at the Sansahr area.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion managed to capture several checkpoints in their first advance north towards Halfaya’s gates – clashes are still ongoing.

Elsewhere, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces continued to pound the jihadist rebel defenses around the two key towns of Souran and Taybat Al-Imam, striking the latter with heavy artillery and missiles in order to weaken their fortifications.

A source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Arab Army destroyed at least 5 armored vehicles that belonged to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham during this assault.