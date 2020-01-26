BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began their long-awaited offensive in western Aleppo last night after building up their forces along this volatile front for three weeks.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army reinforcements pour into western Aleppo amid increased tensions

Video footage from this front shows the start of the Syrian Army’s attack, which included heavy artillery and missile strikes on the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies in several parts of western Aleppo:

The Syrian Arab Army spent the last few weeks sending several units from the 4th Armored Division and National Defense Forces (NDF) to the western part of Aleppo.

This Syrian Army build up was conducted in conjunction with the Russian military’s resumption of airstrikes over the jihadist positions in western and southern Aleppo.

Advertisements