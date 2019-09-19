BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun a new operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces in the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Homs Governorate.

Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army reportedly began the operation against ISIS in the Hamimah area east of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies engaged the enemy forces in the Hamimah area; this would result in a number of Islamic State terrorists killed.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out fresh airstrikes over this desert region, hitting several sites belonging to the Islamic State terrorists in the area.

This location in the Badiya Al-Sham region was specifically chosen because of the Islamic State’s recent attacks that killed and wounded several Syrian Arab Army soldiers.

The source said this new Syrian Army operation against the Islamic State will be limited to the Hamimah area, but it could expand if more terrorist pockets are found.

So how come reports are coming out of American non MSM that Israel has attacked Syria twice in the last several hours . I ask because it was reported here that Russia had told Syria they are now free too shoot down Israeli intruders.
Russia allegedly gives Syria green light to use S-300 system against Israeli warplanes

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-19 23:48
Johnny
Guest
Johnny
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yes you are right. Although I don’t believe Russia would ever green light Syria to use S-300 and I believe the reports to be fake, Israel did attack Syria today. They used drones and two drones were shot down. One was caught on video: https://twitter.com/maytham956/status/1174754607144329216?s=20. Keep in mind that one would never use S-300 to shoot down a small drone because it would be a waste of money. Instead, they use short range defence systems such as Pantsir and even s-125 and in case of larger, more advanced drones, s-200. But please, don’t believe what you read. The fact remains,… Read more »

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-20 00:03
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ya era hora, por ello no es bueno el alto al fuego, la ofensiva debe ser constante para acabar con el terrorismo en cualquier parte de Siria.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-20 01:03
Catalan
Guest
Catalan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

haber si con tantas ganas combates el terrorismo chavista…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-20 13:45