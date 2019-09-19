BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun a new operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces in the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Homs Governorate.

Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army reportedly began the operation against ISIS in the Hamimah area east of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies engaged the enemy forces in the Hamimah area; this would result in a number of Islamic State terrorists killed.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out fresh airstrikes over this desert region, hitting several sites belonging to the Islamic State terrorists in the area.

This location in the Badiya Al-Sham region was specifically chosen because of the Islamic State’s recent attacks that killed and wounded several Syrian Arab Army soldiers.

The source said this new Syrian Army operation against the Islamic State will be limited to the Hamimah area, but it could expand if more terrorist pockets are found.

Advertisements