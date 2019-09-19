BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun a new operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces in the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Homs Governorate.
Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army reportedly began the operation against ISIS in the Hamimah area east of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).
According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies engaged the enemy forces in the Hamimah area; this would result in a number of Islamic State terrorists killed.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out fresh airstrikes over this desert region, hitting several sites belonging to the Islamic State terrorists in the area.
This location in the Badiya Al-Sham region was specifically chosen because of the Islamic State’s recent attacks that killed and wounded several Syrian Arab Army soldiers.
The source said this new Syrian Army operation against the Islamic State will be limited to the Hamimah area, but it could expand if more terrorist pockets are found.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.