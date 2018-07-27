BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is making their last push in southwest Syria after liberating most of the Yarmouk Basin region.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army has begun storming the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/Daesh) held towns of Nafiaa’ and Shajarah in the southern part of the Yarmouk Basin region of Daraa.
According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army has already entered Nafiaa’ after breaking through the Islamic State’s lines at the northern part of the town.
The source added that the Syrian Arab Army and ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid are engaged in a fierce battle for Nafiaa’.
Once these two towns are liberated, the Syrian Arab Army will move towards the southern mountains that the Islamic State is currently in control of.
At these mountains in southwest Daraa, the Islamic State is expected to make their final stand against the Syrian Arab Army.
However, the likelihood that the Islamic State forces hold onto these mountains is very slim, given the Syrian Arab Army’s air superiority and sophisticated missile arsenal.
With most of their forces already moving north towards the Idlib and Latakia governorates, the Syrian Army is hoping to conclude this operation in southern Syria by the end of the month.
