BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began a new operation in the East Ghouta region of Damascus, tonight, targeting the Hawsh Dawahra area that is controlled by Jaysh Al-Islam.

Led by their elite 4th Mechanized Division and 104th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Army stormed the Hawsh Dawahra area in a bid to take control of the imperative farms near the town itself.

According to military source in east Damascus, the Syrian Army killed at least five Jaysh Al-Islam militants in this area, while capturing some farms in Hawsh Dawahra.

Previously, the Syrian Army launched an offensive in the Hawsh Dawahra area; however, it was foiled by Jaysh Al-Islam after a short battle earlier this week.